Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Reaches Market Cap of $15.69 Million

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $15.69 million and approximately $39,202.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00045390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00116019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00161458 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,530.42 or 0.99973069 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $328.16 or 0.00950083 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com . The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electric Vehicle Zone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.