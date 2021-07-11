Ellaism (ELLA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $60.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $95,300.12 and $60.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,137.10 or 0.06295204 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00145943 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 46,834,790 coins and its circulating supply is 46,783,459 coins. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

