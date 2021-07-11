Elrond (EGLD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $26.27 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $1.70 billion and approximately $26.27 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for $89.19 or 0.00260358 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00036277 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00037395 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006355 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00012964 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005209 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,048,314 coins and its circulating supply is 19,065,856 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

