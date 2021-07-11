ELYSIA (EL) Trading Down 11.8% This Week

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 11th. One ELYSIA coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. ELYSIA has a total market cap of $12.70 million and approximately $451,386.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ELYSIA has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ELYSIA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00053968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.90 or 0.00903625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005390 BTC.

About ELYSIA

EL is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 2,917,157,529 coins. ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELYSIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELYSIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.