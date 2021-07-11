Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Hits $0.0673

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.0673 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 43.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $30.01 million and $729,144.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00045242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00115985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00160810 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,270.17 or 0.99968587 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $324.31 or 0.00946037 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

