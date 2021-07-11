Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.49. Endo International reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.90 million. Endo International had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 91.08%. Endo International’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENDP. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. increased their target price on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Endo International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after buying an additional 549,953 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Endo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,546,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Endo International by 14,744.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 133,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 132,700 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Endo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Endo International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 592,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 42,676 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $884.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.44. Endo International has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $10.89.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

