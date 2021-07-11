Energo (TSL) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.90 Million

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 41.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Energo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Energo has traded 159.8% higher against the dollar. Energo has a total market cap of $2.90 million and $2,239.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00053504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.33 or 0.00884437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Energo Coin Profile

TSL is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

