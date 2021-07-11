Energycoin Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Energycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Energycoin has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Energycoin has a total market capitalization of $95,515.49 and $1.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00041630 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00019680 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007550 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

Energycoin (CRYPTO:ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

