EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $815.10 Million

Brokerages expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to post sales of $815.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $816.70 million and the lowest is $813.80 million. EnerSys posted sales of $704.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year sales of $3.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.87 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%.

ENS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after acquiring an additional 75,490 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EnerSys by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,146,000 after acquiring an additional 76,172 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,904,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in EnerSys by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $97.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.90. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $104.47. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.59%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

