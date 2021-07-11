Enigma (ENG) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Enigma has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $2.85 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for $0.0849 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.80 or 0.00377227 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003140 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013060 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.82 or 0.01690788 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.