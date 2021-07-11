EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. raised their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist raised their price target on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $82.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 825.98, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.83. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.01%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

