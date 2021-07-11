EOS (EOS) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.89 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. EOS has a market cap of $3.89 billion and approximately $1.25 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.07 or 0.00012019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000534 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,031,175,819 coins and its circulating supply is 955,092,074 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

