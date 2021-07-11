Equal Price Down 24.5% This Week (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Equal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Equal has a total market capitalization of $496,692.60 and $35,646.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Equal has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Equal alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00054311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017529 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $304.55 or 0.00897955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Equal Coin Profile

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.