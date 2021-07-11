Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 11th (ACCD, BIIB, BMRN, CNVY, CSR, DRTGF, HKXCY, MGI, NETI, PRVB)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, July 11th:

SVB Leerink LLC began coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was given a $358.16 price target by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

SVB Leerink LLC began coverage on shares of. SVB Leerink LLC issued a buy rating and a $83.62 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $1,650.00 target price on the stock.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

