Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 11th (ACCD, BIIB, BMRN, CNVY, CSR, DRTGF, HKXCY, MGI, NETI, PRVB)

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, July 11th:

SVB Leerink LLC began coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was given a $358.16 price target by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN). SVB Leerink LLC issued a buy rating and a $83.62 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $1,650.00 target price on the stock.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

