Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $580.76 Million

Brokerages forecast that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will report $580.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $599.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $535.12 million. Equity Residential reported sales of $653.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Equity Residential.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

NYSE:EQR opened at $81.71 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,567,019.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $254,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,186 shares of company stock worth $3,425,435 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 13.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,939,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,723,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,491,000 after purchasing an additional 41,557 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,463 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,069,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,777,000 after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity Residential (EQR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.