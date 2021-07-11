Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to report earnings per share of ($1.82) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.70). Esperion Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $4.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($10.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.35) to ($10.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($5.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.00) to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.84) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.27.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $4,074,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,377,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,179,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $18,200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESPR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.27. The stock had a trading volume of 673,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,925. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $52.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $543.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.