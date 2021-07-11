Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $177.90 Million

Analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to report $177.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $170.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors reported sales of $91.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year sales of $684.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $677.00 million to $691.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $745.30 million, with estimates ranging from $731.00 million to $759.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $176.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETH shares. Argus raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $468,883.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,377 shares in the company, valued at $745,448.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 28,544 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 232.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 31,332 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 33,544 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 581.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 152,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

