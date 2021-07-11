Ether Zero (ETZ) Tops One Day Volume of $22,923.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $295,096.07 and $22,923.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,132.49 or 0.06238441 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00144729 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 225,964,210 coins and its circulating supply is 183,934,797 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

