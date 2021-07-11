Ethereum Gold (ETG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $546.00

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 77.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $300,466.67 and approximately $546.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ethereum Gold

ETG is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

