Ethereum Gold (ETG) Price Up 77.6% Over Last Week

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 109.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded up 77.6% against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0302 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $610,367.79 and approximately $20.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00053739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017313 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $303.35 or 0.00887368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005475 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

ETG is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

