Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Market Cap Reaches $81,504.13

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Ethereum Gold Project has a market cap of $81,504.13 and $245.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 41.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00053528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.44 or 0.00891336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005349 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

ETGP is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,925,401,909 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

