Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Price Down 22.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market capitalization of $6.05 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00003104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,734,921 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading



