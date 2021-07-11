EtherGem (EGEM) Price Hits $0.0120

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EtherGem has a market cap of $234,695.29 and approximately $1,225.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00054311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017529 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $304.55 or 0.00897955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005471 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

