Ethverse (ETHV) Price Tops $0.0181 on Top Exchanges

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Ethverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethverse has a market cap of $151,675.21 and approximately $46,483.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethverse has traded down 40.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.60 or 0.00235932 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000218 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001304 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.12 or 0.00812490 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Ethverse Profile

Ethverse is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,480,323 coins and its circulating supply is 8,390,149 coins. The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

