EUNO (EUNO) Trading Down 3.8% This Week

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 37.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. EUNO has a market capitalization of $8.63 million and $15.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One EUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $446.85 or 0.01293737 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000133 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,254,725,564 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.