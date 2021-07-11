EvenCoin (EVN) Price Hits $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $67,751.58 and $101,507.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.89 or 0.00230621 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001341 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $256.59 or 0.00750056 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000082 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

