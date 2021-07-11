EventChain Price Hits $0.0204 on Major Exchanges (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $638,449.04 and approximately $17,976.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EventChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EventChain has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EventChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00053629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017313 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $305.20 or 0.00899012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005425 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain (EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.