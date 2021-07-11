Evercore ISI Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.24% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CSX from $33.33 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.23.
Shares of CSX traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.83. 15,171,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,041,979. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.08. The company has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.16. CSX has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.23.
In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,573,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $50,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 94.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
