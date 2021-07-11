Evercore ISI Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CSX from $33.33 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.83. 15,171,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,041,979. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.08. The company has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.16. CSX has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,573,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $50,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 94.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

