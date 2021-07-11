Everex One Day Volume Reaches $340,037.00 (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Everex coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001064 BTC on exchanges. Everex has a market capitalization of $8.25 million and approximately $340,037.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00053351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017273 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.45 or 0.00879517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005506 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

