EveriToken 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,499.00 (EVT)

EveriToken (CURRENCY:EVT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. EveriToken has a total market capitalization of $234,576.67 and approximately $1,499.00 worth of EveriToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EveriToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, EveriToken has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

EveriToken Coin Profile

EveriToken (CRYPTO:EVT) is a coin. EveriToken’s total supply is 194,322,605 coins and its circulating supply is 22,614,716 coins. The Reddit community for EveriToken is /r/everitoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveriToken’s official website is www.everitoken.io . The official message board for EveriToken is medium.com/@everitoken . EveriToken’s official Twitter account is @EveriToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “everiToken is a token-based public chain. It aims to revolutionize the way anything of value is managed and transferred by adapting the concept to benefit all people of the world. Rather than code directly, users rely on safe contracts to facilitate processes such as the issuance and transfer of tokens. By simplifying functions to the core requirements, safe contracts ensure that all chain transactions are secure and without loopholes, as the available API functions are fully reviewed and verified. “

