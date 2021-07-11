Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will report sales of $2.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.31 billion and the lowest is $2.03 billion. Eversource Energy reported sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year sales of $9.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $10.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.41 billion to $11.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eversource Energy.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.11.

NYSE:ES opened at $82.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.33. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,492,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eversource Energy (ES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.