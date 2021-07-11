Exeedme (XED) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Exeedme has a market cap of $12.26 million and approximately $219,471.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00045693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00119061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00162093 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,725.69 or 0.99693897 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $325.08 or 0.00960957 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,287,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

