EXMR FDN (EXMR) Price Hits $0.0189 on Exchanges

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. EXMR FDN has a total market capitalization of $119,080.15 and $48,690.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, EXMR FDN has traded 396.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00094366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00053823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.46 or 0.00918058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.