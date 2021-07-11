Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,921 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Extended Stay America by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 55,726 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after buying an additional 28,288 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,081,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,017,000 after buying an additional 244,886 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

In other Extended Stay America news, Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $768,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price target (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

Extended Stay America stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $20.47.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.