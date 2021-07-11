Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will report earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of ($0.70) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 247.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $5.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 803.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,559 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM opened at $61.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $259.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.33. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

