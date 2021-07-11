Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Janus Henderson Group PLC’s 6th Largest Position

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060,482 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.8% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.48% of Facebook worth $3,990,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total value of $89,122.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,951.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.20, for a total value of $27,379,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,336,870 shares of company stock worth $757,747,408. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $350.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $226.90 and a one year high of $358.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

