Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,478,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,174 shares during the period. Falcon Minerals accounts for approximately 0.8% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 4.04% of Falcon Minerals worth $15,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals in the first quarter valued at $384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 568.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,594 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 7.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 127,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 44.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLMN opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Falcon Minerals Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLMN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Falcon Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

