Falcon Project Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Falcon Project has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $17,480.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00045716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00118184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00161890 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,778.07 or 1.00118012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $325.98 or 0.00966197 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falcon Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Falcon Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

