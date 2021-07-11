Falcon Project One Day Trading Volume Hits $17,261.00 (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Falcon Project coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $17,261.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00045121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00117921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00160933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,315.56 or 0.99782982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $329.47 or 0.00958023 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using US dollars.

