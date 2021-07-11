FansTime Price Down 1.3% This Week (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. FansTime has a total market cap of $765,184.85 and $131,648.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00053637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.89 or 0.00891079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005437 BTC.

FansTime Coin Profile

FansTime (FTI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

