FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,797 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.77% of FB Financial worth $16,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FB Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,870,000 after buying an additional 297,623 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in FB Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,084,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,574,000 after buying an additional 285,111 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in FB Financial by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,276,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,349,000 after buying an additional 251,016 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FB Financial by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,570,000 after buying an additional 320,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FB Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,724,000 after buying an additional 45,521 shares during the last quarter. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

FBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

NYSE:FBK opened at $37.10 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.28.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $149.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.09 million. On average, research analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

