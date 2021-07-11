FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) is Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s 7th Largest Position

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,056 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 42,769 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 3.1% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned approximately 0.18% of FedEx worth $135,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 329.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX stock opened at $296.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $302.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.53 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,778 shares of company stock worth $55,385,485 over the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

