Fei Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $2.05 Billion (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Fei Protocol has a market cap of $2.05 billion and approximately $9.30 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fei Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00045777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00117677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00162790 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,991.57 or 1.00122918 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.13 or 0.00960637 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

