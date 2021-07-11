Financial Analysis: Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) versus Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) and Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Columbia Property Trust and Apartment Income REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Property Trust $300.57 million 6.56 $115.71 million $1.52 11.30 Apartment Income REIT $719.56 million 10.89 -$104.13 million $1.73 28.87

Columbia Property Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apartment Income REIT. Columbia Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apartment Income REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Columbia Property Trust and Apartment Income REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Property Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40 Apartment Income REIT 0 7 3 0 2.30

Columbia Property Trust presently has a consensus price target of $17.35, suggesting a potential upside of 1.05%. Apartment Income REIT has a consensus price target of $43.78, suggesting a potential downside of 12.36%. Given Columbia Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Columbia Property Trust is more favorable than Apartment Income REIT.

Dividends

Columbia Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Apartment Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Columbia Property Trust pays out 55.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apartment Income REIT pays out 99.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Columbia Property Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Columbia Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Property Trust and Apartment Income REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Property Trust 38.07% 4.16% 2.60% Apartment Income REIT N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.1% of Columbia Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Apartment Income REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Columbia Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Columbia Property Trust beats Apartment Income REIT on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

