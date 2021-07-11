Financial Comparison: Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) & Tele Group (OTCMKTS:TMLL)

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) and Tele Group (OTCMKTS:TMLL) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Casella Waste Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Casella Waste Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Casella Waste Systems and Tele Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casella Waste Systems $774.58 million 4.26 $91.11 million $0.83 77.48 Tele Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Casella Waste Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Tele Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Casella Waste Systems and Tele Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casella Waste Systems 0 2 2 1 2.80 Tele Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus price target of $68.40, indicating a potential upside of 6.36%. Given Casella Waste Systems’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Casella Waste Systems is more favorable than Tele Group.

Volatility and Risk

Casella Waste Systems has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tele Group has a beta of 98.2, indicating that its share price is 9,720% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Casella Waste Systems and Tele Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casella Waste Systems 12.09% 17.54% 4.09% Tele Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Casella Waste Systems beats Tele Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers. The company provides a range of non-hazardous solid waste services, including collections, transfer stations, and disposal facilities. It also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, and paper and corrugated cardboard that are processed at its facilities, as well as recyclables purchased from third parties. In addition, the company is involved in commodity brokerage operations. As of April 15, 2021, it owned and/or operated 46 solid waste collection operations, 58 transfer stations, 20 recycling facilities, 8 Subtitle D landfills, 4 landfill gas-to-energy facilities, and 1 landfill permitted to accept construction and demolition materials. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Rutland, Vermont.

About Tele Group

Tele Group Corp., a development stage Web 2.0 software company, develops Internet properties and applications primarily in the United States. The company offers a range of search, display, and interactive advertising products to reach and engage targeted consumers. Its products under development consist of NeXplore Search, a search engine, featuring a graphical user interface to allow the user to interact with the search results themselves and the advertisements that are presented to them, as well as to refine their search results by leveraging the collective intelligence of social communities of other users; and NeXplore Ads, a proprietary ad creation and management platform that enables marketers to create, manage, and modify, in real time, targeted interactive online advertising campaigns. The company's developing products also include HitLabel.com, a Web destination to offer music contests, and to provide musicians with viral tools for promoting their work and staying in tune with their fans; MyCircle.com, a universally accessible, application-agnostic social computing platform to offer users with a single, customizable interface for managing various facets of their online activity; and AdCircle, an interactive, graphical, and online classified advertising platform for buyers and sellers. The company was formerly known as NeXplore Corporation and changed its name to Tele Group Corp. in December 2020. Tele Group Corp was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

