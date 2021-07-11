Financial Review: Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) & The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) and The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Star Peak Corp II alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Star Peak Corp II and The Simply Good Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Peak Corp II 0 0 0 0 N/A The Simply Good Foods 0 6 5 0 2.45

The Simply Good Foods has a consensus price target of $36.58, suggesting a potential downside of 1.90%. Given The Simply Good Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Simply Good Foods is more favorable than Star Peak Corp II.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Star Peak Corp II and The Simply Good Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Peak Corp II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Simply Good Foods $816.64 million 4.37 $65.64 million $0.91 40.98

The Simply Good Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Star Peak Corp II.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.1% of The Simply Good Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of The Simply Good Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Star Peak Corp II and The Simply Good Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Peak Corp II N/A N/A N/A The Simply Good Foods 6.19% 9.90% 5.69%

Summary

The Simply Good Foods beats Star Peak Corp II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Peak Corp II

STAR Peak Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Evanston, Illinois.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names. The company distributes its products to various retail channels, such as mass merchandise, grocery and drug channels, club stores, convenience stores, gas stations, and other channels. It also sells its products through e-commerce channels, including atkins.com, questnutrition.com, and amazon.com. The Simply Good Foods Company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Star Peak Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Peak Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.