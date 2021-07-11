FinNexus Price Reaches $0.0062 on Exchanges (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last seven days, FinNexus has traded up 2,905.8% against the US dollar. One FinNexus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $215,175.76 and $9.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00053373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.32 or 0.00883194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005473 BTC.

FinNexus Profile

FNX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

