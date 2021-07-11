FintruX Network (FTX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $724.00

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. FintruX Network has a market cap of $971,069.99 and $724.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network coin can now be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FintruX Network has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FintruX Network (FTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

