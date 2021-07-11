Firo Price Tops $5.03 on Major Exchanges (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Firo coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.03 or 0.00014853 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Firo has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Firo has a total market capitalization of $60.71 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,870.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,133.81 or 0.06299927 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $499.77 or 0.01475529 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.02 or 0.00398629 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00145636 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $210.55 or 0.00621629 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.54 or 0.00409031 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.06 or 0.00327903 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,068,255 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

