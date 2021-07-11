First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Analysts forecast that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will post $1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88. First Republic Bank posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $8.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Republic Bank.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.53.

NYSE FRC traded up $8.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.49. The company had a trading volume of 847,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,776. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $100.38 and a one year high of $197.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Republic Bank (FRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.